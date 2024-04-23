GAMMA Investing LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 101,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1,865.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 17,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 15,793,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

