JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 2.2% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $20,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.38. 3,190,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,283. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.28.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

