iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Position Decreased by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,222 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,002,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,426. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $100.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2758 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

