Roble Belko & Company Inc Invests $143,000 in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 34.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

GDX traded down $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.55. 40,999,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,141,158. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $25.62 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.49.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

