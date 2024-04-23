WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 866,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,865 shares during the quarter. WEX comprises about 1.8% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned 2.03% of WEX worth $177,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WEX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in WEX by 2,524.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 163,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,600 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in WEX in the third quarter worth about $22,115,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in WEX by 313.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,843,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in WEX by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,131,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in WEX by 110.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 143,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 75,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

WEX Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:WEX traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $230.47. 315,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,376. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.95 and a 1 year high of $244.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $230.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.94. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In related news, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.55, for a total value of $1,290,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,130.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ann Elena Drew sold 4,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.03, for a total value of $987,893.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,463.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,326 shares of company stock valued at $6,281,961. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

