Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Declares $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Barrett Business Services has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barrett Business Services to earn $8.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

BBSI stock traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $123.38. 44,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,421. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.20. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $76.22 and a twelve month high of $130.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $265.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBSI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

