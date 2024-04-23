JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $708.00

Shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse (LON:JCH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 708 ($8.75) and last traded at GBX 702 ($8.67), with a volume of 41320 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 706 ($8.72).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 67.67, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market cap of £405.12 million, a P/E ratio of 1,566.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 676.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 664.92.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Claverhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,777.78%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Claverhouse

JPMorgan Claverhouse Company Profile

In other JPMorgan Claverhouse news, insider David Fletcher purchased 74 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 674 ($8.33) per share, with a total value of £498.76 ($616.06). Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

