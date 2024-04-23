DCI Advisors (LON:DCI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.00

Shares of DCI Advisors Ltd (LON:DCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 5 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 14383153 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

DCI Advisors Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The stock has a market cap of £44.33 million, a P/E ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 0.47.

About DCI Advisors

(Get Free Report)

DCI Advisors Ltd (Formerly: Dolphin Capital Investors Ltd) (the 'Company') was incorporated and registered in the British Virgin Islands ('BVI') on 7 June 2005. The Company is a real estate investment company focused on the early-stage, large-scale leisure-integrated residential resorts in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCI Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCI Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.