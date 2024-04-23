Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,588 Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BX. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,036,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $463,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day moving average of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.92 and a 12 month high of $133.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 132.86%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total transaction of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $114.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.94.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

