LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.90 to $4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of +2.5 to 4.5% yr/yr or $14.213 billion to $14.49 billion fr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.26 billion. LKQ also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $48.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.36. LKQ has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total value of $10,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

