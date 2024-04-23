Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after purchasing an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after buying an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after buying an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,814,000 after buying an additional 138,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,206,000 after buying an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,242,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.79. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

