Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Purchases 7,692 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,951,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,420,000 after acquiring an additional 9,812,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $42,640,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haleon by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,931,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,407,000 after buying an additional 3,249,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 4th quarter valued at $15,225,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Haleon by 6,593.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,692,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,102,000 after buying an additional 1,667,643 shares during the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of HLN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.42. 2,179,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,454,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. Haleon plc has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Haleon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

