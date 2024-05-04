Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 255,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $66,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.56. 324,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,297. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.53. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.58 and a 52-week high of $291.40. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

