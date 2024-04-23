Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $2.34 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.70. 128,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,015. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $97.06. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $107.06.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

