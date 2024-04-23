MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Research Coverage Started at Loop Capital

Analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of MDB opened at $340.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.85 and a 200 day moving average of $390.73. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of -137.16 and a beta of 1.20. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $212.52 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.20, for a total value of $404,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 527,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,375,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,802 shares of company stock valued at $35,936,911. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 937.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.