AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53-1.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion.
Shares of AZZ stock opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. AZZ has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 24.55%.
AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.
