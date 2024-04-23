Stifel Financial (SF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stifel Financial to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Stock Up 2.6 %

SF stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a one year low of $54.81 and a one year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.78 and a 200-day moving average of $68.97.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total value of $2,713,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $1,887,763.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,484.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

