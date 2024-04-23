Bombardier (BBD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect Bombardier to post earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.
Bombardier (TSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.91 billion.
Bombardier Price Performance
Bombardier has a 12-month low of C$7.83 and a 12-month high of C$13.18.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 Stocks to Benefit From New Sanctions on Russian Aluminum
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.