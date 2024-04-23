Travelzoo (TZOO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Travelzoo to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 136.51%. On average, analysts expect Travelzoo to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Travelzoo alerts:

Travelzoo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $9.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. Travelzoo has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Travelzoo from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on Travelzoo

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 18,000 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,440,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,355,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 148,931 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,335 over the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Travelzoo

(Get Free Report)

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travelzoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelzoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.