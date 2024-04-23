Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chesapeake Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHK opened at $88.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.52. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $91.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

CHK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.58.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

