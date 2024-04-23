Monument Capital Management Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Monument Capital Management cut its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE GPC opened at $163.09 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.49. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $174.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.