National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NBHC. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of National Bank from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet cut shares of National Bank from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Get National Bank alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on National Bank

National Bank Price Performance

NYSE:NBHC opened at $33.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.84. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $38.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in National Bank by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,054 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of National Bank by 353.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 157,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.