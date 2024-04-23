National Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

National Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 238,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,028. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $70.91 and a 1 year high of $85.89. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average of $79.92.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2247 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

