Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of iShares Silver Trust Call Options (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 541,690 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 97% compared to the typical daily volume of 274,709 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Silver Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,204,000 after acquiring an additional 397,836 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,845,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,204,000 after purchasing an additional 383,336 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,298,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,141,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,869,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

SLV traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $24.96. 29,912,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,782,088. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $27.24.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.