National Wealth Management Group LLC Invests $261,000 in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 283,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,085 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 56,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 483,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,381 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:UCON traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. 267,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,369. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.37. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $24.85.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.