GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.47. 833,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,110. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.08.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GEHC shares. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

