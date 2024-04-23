6,000 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,196,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,945,000 after buying an additional 5,490,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,682,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,458,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,401,000 after purchasing an additional 953,639 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,774,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,444,000 after purchasing an additional 151,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total transaction of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,579,984,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 51,956,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,501,543,485.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,487,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,984,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,012,132 shares of company stock worth $2,890,354,861 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP remained flat at $31.76 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,203,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,459,030. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on KDP shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

