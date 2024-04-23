Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 74,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

WFC stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,312,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,876,555. The firm has a market cap of $217.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.40 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

