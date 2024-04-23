Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Invests $256,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $132.25. 7,175,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,796,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day moving average is $113.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $685.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.76%.

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Read More

