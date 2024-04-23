New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,317 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.18% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $99,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,400,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,053.58, for a total transaction of $10,535,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 216,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,141,159.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total value of $5,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.19.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.2 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,089.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,328. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,095.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,012.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

