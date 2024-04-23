OLD National Bancorp IN Decreases Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,144 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,221 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.74.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $161.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

