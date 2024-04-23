Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Increased to C$1.65 by Analysts at Raymond James

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by Raymond James from C$1.50 to C$1.65 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ORE. Pi Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Orezone Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.86.
Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$92.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
