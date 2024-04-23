Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $421.33 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $279.85 and a one year high of $440.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $417.37 and its 200 day moving average is $379.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMP shares. Raymond James started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.00.

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total transaction of $97,245.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,159.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,161 shares of company stock worth $35,560,647 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

