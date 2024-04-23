Significant Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 14,864 FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in FS KKR Capital by 147.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 587.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 7,300 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $136,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $745,454. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.67. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.39 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 38.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.18%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.81%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

