Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fiserv updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-8.75 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.750 EPS.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI opened at $148.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,847,871.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FI. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiserv

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.