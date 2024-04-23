Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $251,000 in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter valued at $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance
Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $15.68 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
