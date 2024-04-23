The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 39,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1,232.7% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 196,753 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $68,185,000 after purchasing an additional 181,990 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $336.02 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.19.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

