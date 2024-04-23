Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Announces $1.02 Dividend

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.0198 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.
Capricorn Energy Trading Up 7.5 %
Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.67.
About Capricorn Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Capricorn Energy
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Sherwin-William’s Win Over PPG Stock in The Construction Boom
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Zscaler’s Potential Upside Continues to Explode
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 3 A.I. Stocks to Watch Out For Not Named NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.