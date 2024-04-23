Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Announces $1.02 Dividend

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.0198 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Capricorn Energy Trading Up 7.5 %

Shares of CRNCY stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97. Capricorn Energy has a one year low of $2.90 and a one year high of $7.67.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

