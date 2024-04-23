Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $217,000 in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1,618.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 982.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Global Net Lease by 1,020.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 112,795 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 81.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 213,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 96,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.8% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. 61.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,367,100.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,024,330 shares in the company, valued at $36,218,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 4,837 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $43,049.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,861,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,367,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GNL. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Global Net Lease Stock Up 1.1 %

GNL opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.12%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -63.58%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

