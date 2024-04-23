Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $464,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,296 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,147,000. Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 238,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after buying an additional 87,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,522,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SJM opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $159.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of -133.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.83 and its 200 day moving average is $120.66.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -481.81%.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

