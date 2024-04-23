Susquehanna Cuts StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target to $22.00

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STNE. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on StoneCo from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded StoneCo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

STNE opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. StoneCo has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.47 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,777,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,603,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of StoneCo by 72.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,969,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,463 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth $18,458,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in StoneCo by 28.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,930,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,943,000 after buying an additional 866,803 shares in the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

