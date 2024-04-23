Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.6 %

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.77. 18,542,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,911,067. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $81.21 and a 1 year high of $158.40. The firm has a market cap of $673.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.15% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4408 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.76%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

