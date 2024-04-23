PDS Planning Inc Has $1.22 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

PDS Planning Inc cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,788 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,278,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

JPST traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,832,490. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.51.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

