Telemus Capital LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $115.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

