Telemus Capital LLC Has $5.54 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Chevron by 796.5% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 9,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 103,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,468,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock opened at $162.01 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $139.62 and a twelve month high of $172.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.63 and its 200-day moving average is $151.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.39%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.75.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

