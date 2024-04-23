Telemus Capital LLC Sells 180 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

IBM opened at $181.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.59. The company has a market capitalization of $166.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.92.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

