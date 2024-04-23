Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Increased by Element Wealth LLC

Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 175,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.4% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 71,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.66. 751,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,643. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $121.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.99. The company has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.