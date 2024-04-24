1,722 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,748,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $2,674,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

FI stock traded down $3.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.25. 2,487,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,627. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $109.11 and a one year high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

