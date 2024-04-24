Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires 816 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 173,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,075 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 315,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after acquiring an additional 170,941 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXC traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.77. 4,339,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634,181. The company has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.10. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Mizuho raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

