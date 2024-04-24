Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Boosts Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Science Applications International worth $3,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 13.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,823,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $297,969,000 after buying an additional 328,426 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,562,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3,071.0% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 134,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after acquiring an additional 129,963 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 12,348.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 91,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 91,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $8,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In other Science Applications International news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,162.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Toni Townes-Whitley purchased 3,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.96 per share, for a total transaction of $377,880.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $95,486.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,162.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.47. The company had a trading volume of 221,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,941. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $95.43 and a 12 month high of $145.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.28.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.01). Science Applications International had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Science Applications International from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Science Applications International from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.60.

About Science Applications International

(Free Report)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

